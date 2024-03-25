Some Republicans who supported Nikki Haley are still refusing to back Donald Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s base of voters and donors was never big enough to seriously challenge Donald Trump. But her supporters are still splintered weeks after she dropped out of the GOP primary. If that holds, it could hurt Trump’s general election chances. The former president faces particular skepticism in battleground states full of suburban voters who remain dubious of a Trump return to the White House. Some Haley supporters say in interviews that they’ll get behind Trump. Others are looking at third-party options like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or considering a reluctant vote for President Joe Biden.

By MEG KINNARD and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

