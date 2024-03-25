Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday in case that could restrict access to abortion medication

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in its first abortion case since conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to an abortion two years ago. At stake in Tuesday’s arguments is the ease of access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year. Abortion opponents want the justices to ratify an appeals court ruling that would limit access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The election-year decision is expected by early summer. The practical consequences could be dramatic, possibly halting mail delivery of mifepristone, reducing when in pregnancy it can be used and ending increasingly popular telehealth visits at which the drug can be prescribed.

