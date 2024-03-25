UK government set to link China government-affiliated hackers to a cyberattack on election watchdog

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is expected to blame a string of cyberattacks targeting the U.K.’s election watchdog and lawmakers on hackers linked to the Chinese government. Officials are expected to announce measures against cyber organizations and individuals affiliated with the Chinese government for an attack that may have gained access to information on tens of millions of U.K. voters held by the Electoral Commission. The watchdog has said that much of the information was already in the public domain, and that possessing such information was unlikely to influence election results. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to give details in Parliament later Monday.

