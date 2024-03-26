2 pilots taken to hospital after Army helicopter crashes during training in Washington state

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) — An Army helicopter crashed at a military base in Washington state during a routine training exercise, sending the two pilots to a hospital. Joint Base Lewis-McChord told The News Tribune Tuesday that what the person called an “aviation mishap” on Monday night involved a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 4-6 ACS, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. Fire crews and deputies were sent to the crash between Olympia and Yelm at about 9:45 p.m. Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King says the two pilots survived. Their names and the extent of their injuries weren’t released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

