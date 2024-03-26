Biden administration approves the nation’s seventh large offshore wind project

The Biden administration greenlit the seventh large offshore wind project in the United States Tuesday. Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource plan to build a 924-megawatt project, Sunrise Wind, east of Montauk, New York. They say the wind farm will power about 600,000 New York homes when it opens in 2026. This month, the companies opened the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm. The 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind is also east of Montauk. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the opening of South Fork and the approval for Sunrise Wind shows the sky is the limit for offshore wind.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.