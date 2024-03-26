Biden and Harris argue that Democrats will preserve health care and Republicans would take it away

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are promoting their health care agenda during an appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina. It’s the final stop on Biden’s tour of battleground states after his State of the Union address. Biden on Tuesday said Democrats like him and Harris would preserve access to care while Republicans would reverse gains made over the past decade and a half. Polls show Democrats have an advantage over Republicans on health care. Former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican presidential nominee, is denying that he wants to “terminate” the Affordable Care Act. Trump said in a social media post that he wants to make it better, stronger and less expensive.

