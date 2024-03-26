Body found a day after shooting investigation in North Shore area

Investigators found the body of a person believed to have been involved in a shooting on Monday just after midnight in the North Shore/Mecca area.

The body of an unidentified man was found in the area of 72nd Avenue and Sea View Way in North Shore on Tuesday. Viewers notified News Channel 3 of a heavy police presence in the area at around 4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the death is believed to be related to a shooting that was reported at around 12:06 a.m. on Monday in the 71000 block of Miramar Drive in Mecca.

The shooting area is a little over half a mile away from where the body was later found.

At the time of the original report, deputies did find evidence of a shooting but were not able to locate a victim or a suspect.

"The investigation continued until the following day, March 26th, when they located a deceased male adult in the area of Sea View Way and Avenue 72, believed to be involved in the incident," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, the agency's public information officer.

The Central Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time, Brito-Gonzalez added.

Deputies have blocked off the area of 72nd Ave at Seaview going eastbound.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more about the investigation.