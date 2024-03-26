Indian police detain dozens of protesters demanding release of top opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have detained dozens of opposition protesters to stop them from marching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence to demand the release of their leader and top elected official of New Delhi arrested last week in a bribery case. Nearly 300 supporters of Arvind Kejriwal gathered at India’s Parliament House Tuesday to begin their march. Policemen, some in riot gear, surrounded the protesters and detained some. Kejriwal, one of Modi’s top rivals, was arrested on March 21. His Aaam Admi Party denied the accusations, saying they are fabricated by the federal agency, controlled by Modi’s government. AAP is part of a broad alliance that is the main challenger to Modi’s ruling party in the coming election.

