Kansas moves to join Texas and other states in requiring porn sites to verify people’s ages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is poised to require internet pornography sites to verify that visitors are adults. It would join Texas and a handful of other states despite concerns about privacy and how broadly the law could be applied. The proposal in Kansas cleared the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday after the House approved it on a 92-31 vote. The state Senate approved the measure unanimously last month, and it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. At least eight states including Texas have enacted such laws since 2022, and more than 20 more are considering them, including Oklahoma. Supporters say they’re protecting kids from pornography.

By JOHN HANNA and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

