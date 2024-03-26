Malaysian convenience store owners charged over ‘Allah’ socks that angered Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The owners of a Malaysian convenience store chain and one of its suppliers were charged Tuesday with offending the religious feelings of Muslims after socks printed with the word “Allah” were found for sale on its shelves. Chai Kee Kan, founder and chairman of the KK Mart Group, the country’s second-large chain of convenience stores, and his wife Loh Siew Mui, a company director, pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberately wounding the religious feelings of Muslims. The company has blamed its supplier for sending products the company had not agreed to stock.

