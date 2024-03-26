UK court orders to delay extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to US on espionage charges

LONDON (AP) — A British court says Julian Assange can’t immediately be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges, in a partial victory for the WikiLeaks founder. Two High Court judges said they would grant Assange a new appeal unless U.S. authorities give further assurances about what will happen to him. The ruling means the legal saga, which has dragged on for more than a decade, will continue. Judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson said that if no assurances are filed by the U.S., they will grant Assange permission to appeal extradition on grounds including breach of freedom of expression, and because he might receive the death penalty. The case has been adjourned until May 20.

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

