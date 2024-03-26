With its soldiers mired in Gaza, Israel fights a battle at home over drafting the ultra-Orthodox

JERUSALEM (AP) — As Israel battles a prolonged war in Gaza, exemptions from mandatory military service for ultra-Orthodox men have reopened a divide in the country and rattled the government coalition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fellow War Cabinet members staunchly oppose his proposed new conscription law. By month’s end, the government must present legislation aimed at increasing recruitment among the religious community. Public discourse has grown increasingly toxic, in a departure from demonstrations of unity early in the war. Netanyahu’s government has survived the public angst sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, but the draft issue puts him in a bind. A War Cabinet collapse would undermine the country’s stability. A loss of the ultra-Orthodox parties would bring down his broader coalition.

