4 people killed and 5 wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois, with a suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and five were wounded in stabbings in northern Illinois. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says Wednesday that a suspect is in police custody and has been questioned. Authorities say they do not know a motive at this time. Three people died at multiple crime scenes and a fourth died at a hospital. Five were wounded with one in critical condition. Rockford is about 90 miles miles northwest of Chicago and is still reeling from a violent attack on a Walmart employee days ago.

