4 sentenced to death in Tunisia for a 2013 assassination of a politician

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A public prosecutor in Tunisia says four people were sentenced to death and two to life in prison for the murder of a left-wing politician more than a decade ago. The assassination of Chokri Belaid, the leader of the Popular Front coalition, in February 2013 prompted mass protests and helped lead to the resignation of the then-prime minister. Belaid earned a following for his forceful criticisms of Ennahda, the Islamist party that rose to power after President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali became the first dictator toppled in the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. His supporters blamed the party for taking an overly accommodating approach toward extremists after his assassination.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.