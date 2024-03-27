Skip to Content
7 Lebanese and an Israeli killed in an exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border

Published 2:23 AM

By MOHAMMAD ZAATARI and MELANIE LIDMAN
Associated Press

HEBBARIYE, Lebanon (AP) — An Israeli airstrike on a paramedics center linked to a Lebanese Sunni Muslim group in south Lebanon has killed seven of its members. It also triggered a rocket attack from Lebanon that killed one person in northern Israel. The strike on the village of Hebbariye on Wednesday came after a day of airstrikes and rocket attacks between Israel’s military and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group along the Lebanon-Israel border. It has raised concerns of further escalation along the frontier that has been active for the past five months of the Israel-Hamas war. Rescue services in Israel said that a 25 year-old man was killed when a direct rocket hit sparked a fire in an industrial park in Kiryat Shmona.

