A $15 toll to drive into part of Manhattan has been approved. That’s a first for US cities

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is on track to become the first U.S. city with congestion tolls on drivers entering its downtown. Transit authorities approved the congestion pricing plan Wednesday, authorizing a $15 toll for passenger vehicles entering a toll zone that’s south of Manhattan’s Central Park during the day. Supporters of the new tolls say it will push more people to use public transport and reduce congestion to speed up public buses and emergency vehicles. It’s expected to raise $1 billion per year to fund improvements in public subway and bus systems. The state Legislature approved the tolls in 2019 for the city’s 4 million daily riders. The pandemic and lack of federal regulation stalled the project.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.