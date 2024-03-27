A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 5 people

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were killed Wednesday when a bus headed from Berlin to Switzerland came off a highway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side. The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and the road was closed in both directions. It wasn’t immediately clear why the bus, which was operated by Flixbus and en route from Berlin to Zurich, came off the road. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene. Flixbus said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board.

