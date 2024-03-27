Activists form human chain across Nashville, Tennessee, on Covenant school shooting anniversary
By TRAVIS LOLLER and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee advocates for gun safety formed a three-mile human chain in Nashville on the anniversary of last year’s deadly Covenant School shooting. Linking Arms for Change was organized Wednesday by Voices for a Safter Tennessee. Mothers concerned about gun violence started the group after the March 27, 2023, shooting. So far, GOP lawmakers have balked at almost every bill that would limit who can access a gun. But organizers say they are not deterred. Nicole Smith with Voices for a Safer Tennessee says their advocacy is a marathon, not a sprint.