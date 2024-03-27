Brian Tully set to be sworn in as Indio police chief

Indio Police Department assistant chief, Brian Tully, is scheduled to be sworn in as the the City's new chief during a ceremony this afternoon at the City Council Chambers.

Tully will take over after the City announced on Monday the abrupt departure of Mike Washburn, who had led the department since 2016.

Tully joined the department in 2018 and has more than 25 years of professional experience in policing.

News Channel 3 sat down for a one-on-one interview with Tully ahead of his swearing in to discuss his responsibilities, goals, and challenges in his new role.

