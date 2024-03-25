Mike Washburn out as Indio police chief, Assistant Chief Brian Tully promoted

Mike Washburn is no longer the Chief of Police for the Indio Police Department, the city announced on Monday.

Assistant Chief Brian Tully has been promoted to Chief of Police. He will be sworn in on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

Brian Tully

There was no word on why Washburn has left the position. Last week, city manager Bryan Montgomery confirmed that Washburn was out on personal leave but no other details were available.

Washburn joined the Indio Police Department as chief in 2016. He had previously served as a captain in the Seattle Police Department.

Mike Washburn

"The City of Indio and Indio Police Department would also like to express gratitude for

outgoing Chief of Police, Mike Washburn, for his service during his tenure. His leadership

and efforts as the Chief of Police will be remembered and appreciated," reads the city's announcement.

Washburn faced a bit of controversy in 2021, when he and his assistant chiefs including Tully, faced a "Vote of No Confidence" by members of the Indio Police Command Unit. One of the major issues during that time period involved the firing of a police officer who was later acquitted of the charges.

News Channel 3 I-Team investigator John White investigated the turmoil at the Indio Police Department in a special report.

Washburn and his assistant chiefs were cleared by the city after an investigation in March 2022, where after he agreed to stay on as chief of police for an additional five years.

Tully joined the Indio Police Department in 2018. He has over 25 years of professional experience in the policing profession, working in various assignments.

As Assistant Chief, Tully has overseen the Field Services Division and various other functions of the Department. City officials said Tully plays a pivotal role in the Coachella and Stagecoach Music and Arts Festivals, coordinating the Command Team and mitigating public safety concerns, working with Goldenvoice to provide police and traffic control services during the festivals.

Tully has also served as project manager for construction of the Public Safety Campus.

“With a distinguished career, marked by exemplary service and profound commitment to the safety of our community, Chief Tully is well-equipped to lead the Indio Police Department into the future,” said City Manager Bryan Montgomery. We are confident that under his leadership, Indio Police Department will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and community engagement.”

Tully holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, California POST Command College and the West Point Leadership Program. He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, California Police Chiefs Association, and of the Indio Sunrise Rotary. He has over 25 years of professional experience in the policing profession.