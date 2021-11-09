I-Team takes a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department

In July 2021, members in the Indio Police Command Unit and the Indio Police Officer's Association took votes of "no confidence" in Chief Mike Washburn and his assistant chiefs.

77% of IPD's lieutenants and sergeants voted "No Confidence," according to a letter by the IPCU's attorney.

The issue stems from Washburn's decision to discharge an officer accused of rape. The officer was acquitted in court, however, Washburn still decided to let the officer go following an Internal Affairs (IA) investigation.

An arbitrator later found and recommended that the officer should be reinstated and given full back pay and that the city failed to prove just cause for the dismissal.

The IPCU's letter also indicated that transcripts of recent departmental disciplinary negotiations show that Washburn and Shaefer did not meet the standard of integrity under oath.

"They've got a chief that everyone believes lied under oath"

I-Team investigator John White is taking a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department. Did the chief lie or is he being unfairly targeted? We'll show you where the investigation is now.

Chief Washburn sent out a statement addressing July IPCU's letter: