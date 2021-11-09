I-Team takes a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department
In July 2021, members in the Indio Police Command Unit and the Indio Police Officer's Association took votes of "no confidence" in Chief Mike Washburn and his assistant chiefs.
77% of IPD's lieutenants and sergeants voted "No Confidence," according to a letter by the IPCU's attorney.
Click Here to Read the Complete vote of "No Confidence" letter
The issue stems from Washburn's decision to discharge an officer accused of rape. The officer was acquitted in court, however, Washburn still decided to let the officer go following an Internal Affairs (IA) investigation.
An arbitrator later found and recommended that the officer should be reinstated and given full back pay and that the city failed to prove just cause for the dismissal.
Full Story: Arbitrator rules that Indio was wrong to have fired an officer who was acquitted of rape
The IPCU's letter also indicated that transcripts of recent departmental disciplinary negotiations show that Washburn and Shaefer did not meet the standard of integrity under oath.
I-Team investigator John White is taking a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department. Did the chief lie or is he being unfairly targeted? We'll show you where the investigation is now.
Watch the special report, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 p.m. only on News Channel 3.
Chief Washburn sent out a statement addressing July IPCU's letter:
I welcomed the in-progress investigation into the allegations leveled against me and Assistant Chief Shaefer by the Indio Police Command Unit’s attorney; however, I am disappointed that they would not provide me the same consideration that I give them – to make fact-based decisions and judgements instead of reaching conclusions based upon unsubstantiated allegations.
While the Indio Police Department has a strong reputation with our community, and is comprised of stellar officers of integrity and character, there are a handful of influential individuals who are concerned about the level of accountability I have held them to since my appointment in 2016. While the majority of our department embraces accountability, and being held to a higher standard as a point of pride; there are few individuals that have a difficult time accepting that lapses of moral character, the same standards upon which we judge our police officer candidates in their background investigations, are usually career-ending.
Additionally, due to California’s restrictive stance on police disciplinary records, even union leaders are not privy to the facts on which a police chief makes his or her disciplinary findings – unless the disciplined employee chooses to share it. This creates an unhealthy situation in which department leadership can only say, “there is more to it, but I am not allowed to discuss it.”
The City of Indio hired me knowing that I had a long history of being involved in, and even driving police reform – particularly in the areas of de-escalation, transparency, accountability and use of force. I was literally at the table with the U.S. Department of Justice negotiating Seattle’s consent decree and later had a key role in ensuring the Seattle Police Department’s compliance to that agreement.
Make no mistake about it, the Indio Police Department is a good department and I am proud to lead it; however, I have brought about change which a small group are uncomfortable with and purposefully mischaracterizing for their own self-serving agendas. At the end of the day this change is necessary in a forward-thinking agency like ours – and universally expected by those we serve. When chiefs fail to make those changes, the result is often a public demand for civilian oversight.
The City of Indio can expect IPD to be at the forefront of progressive policing while its employees – to include me - are held to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. This will continue as long as I have the honor of serving as Indio’s police chief and will be sustained by a healthy and enlightened organizational culture.
- Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn
Comments