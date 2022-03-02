Investigation clears Police Chief Mike Washburn of allegations, will remain chief for another 5 years

The city of Indio announced that the investigation into allegations of retaliatory conduct by the police chief and assistant chief has ended.

In a letter, City Manager Bryan Montgomery confirms that the investigation has been completed and all allegations against Chief Mike Washburn and Assistant Chief Christopher Shaefer were not sustained by the outside investigator/attorney.

" The investigation has been completed and, with the permission of Chief Washburn and Chief Shaefer to disclose, I wanted you all to be aware that the allegations of dishonesty and retaliatory conduct were not sustained by the investigator," Montgomery writes.

Montgomery also confirmed that Washburn has agreed to continue on as police chief for another five years, at the city manager's request. The city manager is ultimately responsible for the chief of police.

Washburn has been police chief since 2016.

Montgomery called for the department to move forward now the investigation is closed.

"Now that the allegations against Chief Washburn and Chief Shaefer have been put to rest, it is time to move forward with a united and renewed commitment to serve the Indio community consistent with the values of the Indio Police Department: INTEGRITY, PROFESSIONALISM, SERVICE, and RESPECT," Montgomery wrote.

The investigation into Chief Washburn had two third-party investigators. The first investigator was dismissed in November due to medical matter and additional concerns, according to Roxanne M. Diaz, the city attorney for Indio.

The allegations date back to at least July 2021, causing turmoil among the department.

In July, the Indio Police Command Unit issued a vote of "No Confidence" in Washburn and assistant chiefs Shaefer and Brian Tully. The original issue stems from the dismissal of an Indio Police officer fired over charges they were found "not guilty" over. Police unions alleged that Washburn and his assistant chiefs lied under oath.

In December, Indio Police Command Unit President Lt. Chris Hamilton accused Chief Washburn of retaliatory actions against the Indio Police Sergeant who came forward with allegations that Chief Washburn lied during a disciplinary hearing for the now-fired police officer.

Hamilton told News Channel 3's John White that Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin received a Public Integrity Complaint involving the department.

In his interview with John White in December, Hamilton said he wanted Washburn removed.

"If he really cared about the city and the organization, and not himself, he would resign. So resignation or termination," Hamilton says.

Chief Washburn responded to Hamilton's calls to resign, saying he had, "...no intention of giving in to Lt. Hamilton's unethical bullying tactics."

You can read Montgomery's full letter below:

Hello Police Department Team,



For the last several months there have been newspaper articles, social media posts, television interviews, and public comments at City Council meetings that aired details about an administrative investigation relating to allegations made against Chief Washburn and Assistant Chief Shaefer. A public airing of allegations in an on-going investigation is wholly inappropriate and infringes upon important rights preserved for sworn police officers, as well as disregards Police Department and City policies.



The City took the allegations seriously and hired an outside investigator/attorney with extensive experience in law enforcement and labor issues to conduct an impartial investigation. The investigation has been completed and, with the permission of Chief Washburn and Chief Shaefer to disclose, I wanted you all to be aware that the allegations of dishonesty and retaliatory conduct were not sustained by the investigator.



Now that the allegations against Chief Washburn and Chief Shaefer have been put to rest, it is time to move forward with a united and renewed commitment to serve the Indio community consistent with the values of the Indio Police Department: INTEGRITY, PROFESSIONALISM, SERVICE, and RESPECT. I ask for your commitment to focus on those values, to be kind to one another, to even more diligently serve those who pay your salaries; and, at all times, to conduct yourselves in a manner consistent with the 3P’s: being Polite, Professional and Progressive. This matter is behind us and we have a path forward – seize this moment as individuals and as a Department to aggressively move forward with the important work that you do.



The future is bright for Indio and its Police Department. It is a time for recommitment and organizational stability, so I am pleased to announce that Chief Washburn has agreed, at my request, to lead the Department for at least another five years.I appreciate and thank each of you for the hard work and dedication that you bring to your service as a member of the Indio Police Department.

THANK YOU!!!



Bryan H. Montgomery

City Manager

City of Indio, California

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.