Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint
A News Channel 3 I-Team update on the ongoing battle between two indio police unions and department leadership.
News Channel 3 has obtained a memo from Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery with a response on a story we first reported in December, about the Riverside County District Attorney's office public integrity unit looking into a complaint.
I-Team investigator John White will have more on the memo and the latest on the turmoil at the Indio Police Department, in a special report at 10 p.m. on FOX and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.
It all stems from allegations that Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn lied in a disciplinary hearing for an officer who was terminated.
Montgomery's memo comes almost a month after Indio Police Command Unit President Lt. Chris Hamilton sat down with the I-Team.
