Indio City Manager responds to report that DA’s office was looking into police department complaint

A News Channel 3 I-Team update on the ongoing battle between two indio police unions and department leadership.

News Channel 3 has obtained a memo from Indio City Manager Bryan Montgomery with a response on a story we first reported in December, about the Riverside County District Attorney's office public integrity unit looking into a complaint.

I-Team investigator John White will have more on the memo and the latest on the turmoil at the Indio Police Department, in a special report at 10 p.m. on FOX and 11 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Full memo from Montgomery

It all stems from allegations that Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn lied in a disciplinary hearing for an officer who was terminated.

Montgomery's memo comes almost a month after Indio Police Command Unit President Lt. Chris Hamilton sat down with the I-Team.