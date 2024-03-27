Skip to Content
Cathedral City High School swimming pool to be open to the public in the summer

Published 9:10 PM

Cathedral City councilmembers unanimously approved a proposal to continue to open the high school's swimming pool to the public during the summer months when class is not in session.

Cathedral City, the Palm Springs Unified School District, and the Desert Recreation District are set to enter into an agreement to use and operate of the Cathedral City High School swimming pool for a summer swim program.

The three have had a similar agreement over the past two years.

The Desert Recreation District will provide several programs at the pool during the summer, including:

  • Community swimming lessons;
  • Recreational swimming;
  • Lap swimming;
  • Team swimming;
  • Water aerobics;
  • Water polo programs
  • Special Events (dive in movies)

The pool will be open to the public from June 10 through and including August 9.

