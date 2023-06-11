20’s Style Bathing suits and the first splash of the summer at the CCHS Swimming Pool

The Mayor of Cathedral City and members of the City Council will be at "The First Splash" to kick off the summer pool program a Cathedral City High School.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. The City of Cathedral City, the Palm Springs Unified School District, and the Desert Recreation District will provide recreational swim sessions and swim lessons at the CCHS pool.

The pool is located at 69250 Dinah Shore Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234; The pool will be open to Cathedral City residents starting Sunday, June 11 – Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

To add some fun to the event, The Mayor and a few members of City Council will also be sporting 20s style swimsuits. Cathedral City residents can show up in 20s swim fashion or in their favorite swimsuit.