Chinese leader Xi tells Dutch PM that restricting technology access won’t stop China’s advance
By KEN MORITSUGU and ZEN SOO
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that attempts to restrict China’s access to technology will not stop the country’s advance. The Netherlands imposed export licensing requirements last year on the sale of machinery that can make advanced processor chips. The move came after the United States blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and urged its allies to follow suit. Xi said Wednesday that technological barriers and the fragmentation of the supply chain will sow division. Rutte was also expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Gaza during meetings with Xi and China’s premier.