Dutch leader is visiting Beijing for talks on Ukraine, Gaza and restrictions on high-tech exports

BEIJING (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is meeting with Chinese leaders for talks that are expected to include the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Dutch restrictions on the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China. A Dutch government release said that Rutte and Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen are expected to meet Wednesday with Premier Li Qiang and China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. The Netherlands imposed export licensing requirements last year on the sale of machinery that can make advanced processor chips. The move came after the United States blocked Chinese access to advanced chips and the equipment to make them, and urged its allies to follow suit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.