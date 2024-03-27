Hawaii says 30 Lahaina fire survivors are moving into housing daily but 3,000 are still in hotels

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says some 3,000 people displaced by Lahaina’s wildfires are still living in hotels more than seven months after the August blaze. But he told a news conference that between 25 and 30 of them are moving to longer-term housing each day. Green says the state and federal government have lined up sufficient long-term rental units to shelter everyone who is currently in one of 11 hotels still housing survivors. He expects all displaced residents to leave the hotels by July 1. The state and federal governments are also building some modular transitional housing units for displaced residents.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.