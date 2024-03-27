Indonesia’s top court hears election appeals of candidates who lost and want a revote

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court heard appeals lodged by two losing presidential candidates who are demanding a revote, alleging widespread irregularities and fraud at the polls in appearances before the court on Wednesday. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the election with an overwhelming margin: 58.6%, or more than 96 million votes, according to the General Election Commission, more than twice the runner-up’s share in the three-way race. But the losing candidates — Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Gov. Ganjar Pranowo — argue that the election was marred by irregularities throughout the campaign. They’re asking the Constitutional Court to annul the election results and order a revote, in separate lawsuits.

By NINIEK KARMINI and FADLAN SYAM Associated Press

