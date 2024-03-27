Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 16, militant rockets kill 1 Israeli as cross-border violence soars

HEBBARIYE, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency says Israeli airstrikes killed nine people in southern Lebanon, including paramedics who were preparing to respond to the first strike. That raises the number of people killed by Israeli strikes Wednesday to 16, making this the deadliest day in more than five months of fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border. An earlier attack hit a different paramedics center linked to a Sunni Muslim group, killing seven of the group’s members. And in Israel, one man was killed after Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group fired a barrage of rockets. An Israeli general says the military struck a “large number of operatives” and was also conducting “very significant strikes” against Hezbollah.

By MOHAMMAD ZAATARI and MELANIE LIDMAN Associated Press

