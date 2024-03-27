Looking at a solar eclipse can be dangerous without eclipse glasses. Here’s what to know
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN
AP Science Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Looking directly at the sun during a solar eclipse can lead to permanent eye damage. Eye experts say it’s easy to take safety precautions. People in the path of totality of the April 8 total solar eclipse that cuts through Mexico, the U.S. and Canada should get eclipse glasses to block the sun’s UV rays. There are also indirect ways to view such as making pinhole projectors using cardboard or cardstock, which project a shadow of the eclipse onto the ground. Doctors say looking at a solar eclipse for even a few seconds unprotected isn’t worth the risk.