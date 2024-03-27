Martin Scorsese will dive into the journey to sainthood with an 8-part Fox Nation docuseries

Martin Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama for Fox Nation where he examines the evolution of eight men and women beatified as saints. Among those who will be profiled are Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Maximilian Kolbe. The first four episodes of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” will debut in November. The Oscar winner has said he’s working on a film based on Shūsaku Endō’s book “A Life of Jesus.” The first four episodes of the series will debut in November. The remaining four will air by May 2025.

By The Associated Press

