New Portuguese Parliament elects house speaker after deal between 2 main parties

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s newly-elected Parliament has elected a new house speaker, following a deal between the country’s two main centrist parties. The chamber elected José Aguiar Branco of the Social Democrats by 160 votes, well above the 116 needed. The vote Wednesday came after the Social Democrats reached a deal whereby Aguiar Branco will hold the post for two years after which a Socialist Party candidate will take over. The agreement indicates the two parties may be able to work together to guarantee government without the far-right Chega party intervening. A new government is to take office April 2.

