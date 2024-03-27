Opposition figure who became Senegal’s president-elect won over 54% of the vote, results show

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Results from Senegal’s tightly contested presidential election show a previously little-known opposition figure won over 54% of the votes. Sunday’s election marked a stunning victory for 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was released from prison less than two weeks ago and is now due to be the youngest leader of the West African nation. The court of appeals in Dakar on Wednesday confirmed Faye’s victory and said he won 54.28% of the vote. The count is preliminary and is expected to be confirmed on Friday. The government-backed candidate conceded to Faye on Monday and President Macky Sall also declared Faye the winner.

