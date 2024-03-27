Ukraine’s soccer victory provides welcome distraction from tragedy of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians have expressed gratitude toward their men’s soccer team for qualifying for the European Championship. It’s a rare bit of good news and a welcome distraction from the war with Russia. Though celebrations after Ukraine’s 2-1 win over Iceland were muted as Russian missiles kept raining down, the team’s success gives Ukrainians something to cheer for this summer when the tournament kicks off in Germany. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Tuesday night’s victory stirred emotions and proved that “whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win.” Ukraine will face Belgium, Slovakia and Romania in the group stage of the Euro 2024 tournament starting in June.

