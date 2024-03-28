Georgia teachers and state employees will get pay raises as state budget passes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are agreeing on pay raises for public school teachers and state employees, although they still have differences to work out in the upcoming budget. State lawmakers on Thursday passed the budget for the year beginning July 1. It also includes spending boosts for education, health care and mental health. Public school teachers would get a $2,500 raise starting July 1. State and university employees also would get a 4% pay increase, up to $70,000 in salary. The state would spend $36.1 billion in state money and $66.8 billion overall. Senators and representatives now must work out their differences before 2024’s legislative session ends Thursday.

