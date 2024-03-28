Skip to Content
News

Joe Lieberman’s death leaves a hole at No Labels as it tries to recruit a 2024 third-party candidate

By
Published 10:14 AM

By STEVE PEOPLES
AP National Political Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Lieberman served as No Labels’ chief defender when the critics got the loudest. The centrist group he helped create ignited a political firestorm over the last year by working to recruit a third-party presidential campaign that some feared might tilt the 2024 election in Donald Trump’s favor. Now, Lieberman is gone. The former Connecticut senator died on Wednesday due to complications from a fall. His death marks an irreplaceable loss for No Labels, injecting a new level of uncertainty into the organization’s 2024 ambitions. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his decision not to run as a No Labels’ presidential nominee just hours before Lieberman’s death was announced. It was the latest high-profile rejection for the group.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content