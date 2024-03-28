Mob in Mexico brutally beats suspected kidnapper to death hours before Holy Week procession
By FERNANDA PESCE
Associated Press
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco has brutally beat a woman to death because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s Holy Week procession. Even though police had detained the woman as a kidnapping suspect, the mob pulled her from a patrol vehicle and kicked and beat her Thursday. Taxco once drew throngs of tourists to its silver workshops, but in recent years drug gang violence has taken its toll on tourism, and accustomed local inhabitants to violence and a mistrust of police.