Punxsutawney Phil, the spring-predicting groundhog, and wife Phyliss are parents of 2 babies
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
Start handing out those groundhog-size cigars: Punxsutawney Phil is a father. The Pennsylvania group that handles the spring-predicting groundhog and his groundhog wife Phyliss says the couple became parents on Saturday. A member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club was bringing fruit and vegetables to Phil and Phyliss on Saturday when the heads of two babies popped up as well. No word yet on their gender or names. Folklore has Phil predicting each Feb. 2 whether spring is just around the corner or whether there will be six more weeks of winter.