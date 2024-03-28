Seniors honored for their work with non-profits at 32nd annual Senior Inspiration Awards

The nine Coachella Valley cities, and Riverside County, are honoring 11 of the community’s most active senior volunteers who continue to give their time to local non-profits.

The 32nd annual Senior Inspiration Awards were held at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

Organizers say that the goal is to recognize people who are committed to making our community better.

"We allow seniors to be selected by their leadership that in which they stem from, basically from their cities. And I also have an opportunity to choose to select two from the unincorporated areas. and it really at the end of the day, it's about identifying those seniors that get back there contributing to community service,"

The event was emceed by News channel 3/Telemundo 15 reporter Marco Revuelta.