Six Russian journalists have been detained by authorities. They include one who covered Navalny

A media freedom organization says that Russian authorities have detained six journalists across the country. Reporters Without Borders said Thursday that the journalists include one who covered Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s trials for several years. Russian human rights group OVD-Info said that Antonina Favorskaya was detained and accused by Russian authorities of taking part in an “extremist organization.” Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony in February. Favorskaya covered Navalny’s court hearings for years and filmed the last video of Navalny before he died in the penal colony. She is one of several Russians targeted by authorities as part of a sweeping crackdown against dissent in Russia.

By The Associated Press

