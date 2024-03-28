What to know about Day of Visibility, designed to show the world ‘trans joy’

International Transgender Day of Visibility aims to show “trans joy.” Buildings will be lit pink, white and light blue to mark the event on Sunday, which features rallies and panels. The idea is to bring attention to a population that’s often ignored, disparaged or victimized. The event stands in contrast to the Transgender Day of Remembrance held each November to honor the memory of those killed in anti-transgender violence. Transgender people have become more visible. But they also are facing more restrictions in some U.S. states, including limits on which school bathrooms they can use and the sports in which transgender women can participate.

