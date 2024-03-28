What to stream this weekend: Beyoncé, Steve Martin, J-Hope, Mike Birbiglia, Bill Nighy and ‘Madu’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Beyoncé’s “Act ll: Cowboy Carter,” a Amazon Prime docuseries about BTS member J-Hope and “Madu,” a documentary about a Nigerian boy who dreams of being a professional ballet dancer. In time for Easter Sunday, Netflix offers a new docudrama in the faith-based genre with “Testament: The Story of Moses,” there’s also a two-part documentary about comedy master Steve Martin or if naughtiness is more your style, break open the Cheesy Poofs and play the video game South Park: Snow Day!

