5 dead and over 100 hospitalized from recalled Japanese health supplements
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — In the week since a line of Japanese health supplements began being recalled, five people have died and more than 100 people are hospitalized as of Friday. Osaka-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. came under fire for not going public quickly with problems known internally as early as January. The first public announcement came March 22. Some people developed kidney problems after taking the supplements, such as Benikoji Choleste Help meant to lower cholesterol. The supplements contain a red species of mold called benikoji. The exact cause is still under investigation, but dozens of products containing benikoji have been recalled, including miso paste, crackers, and a vinegar dressing.