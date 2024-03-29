A tropical cyclone makes landfall in northern Madagascar, killing 18 people

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A tropical cyclone that swept across Madagascar has killed 18 people and left four missing after making landfall on the island’s north earlier this week. The storm has also caused severe flooding that partly submerged entire villages. The National Office for Disaster Management also said on Friday that Cyclone Gamane has displaced or affected 47,000 people and that three have been seriously injured in landslides. Gamane hit northern Madagascar on Wednesday and has now weakened considerably, leaving a trail of destruction behind it. Madagascar has been hit by at least 10 strong tropical cyclones since the start of 2022.

