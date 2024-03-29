ACLU, Planned Parenthood challenge Ohio abortion restrictions after voter referendum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new lawsuit is challenging some of Ohio’s abortion laws now that Ohio voters have enshrined voting rights in the state’s constitution. The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood say it’s now unconstitutional to require mandatory waiting periods and multiple in-person informational appointments to receive an abortion. Ohio is one of four states that have amended their constitutions to enshrine abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was overturned. The lawsuit filed on behalf of abortion clinics asks a Franklin County court to declare the restrictions to be unconstitutional and permanently unenforceable. Republican Attorney General Dave Yost’s office hasn’t commented on the lawsuit.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

