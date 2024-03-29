AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Mississippi’s US House primary runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republicans are competing for the right to challenge 16-term Democratic incumbent Bennie Thompson in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. Ron Eller and Andrew Scott Smith were the top vote-getters in the March 12 primary, but neither received the vote majority needed to avoid Tuesday’s runoff election. Eller is a military veteran and physician assistant who placed first in the primary with about 47% of the vote. Smith has worked in commercial real estate and has a background in pumpkin farming and got about 36% of the vote. Thompson was unopposed in his primary in the heavily Democratic district.

