AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the April 2 presidential and state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in the pivotal swing state of Wisconsin and three Northeastern states will weigh in on their respective parties’ presumptive nominees in upcoming presidential primaries. On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will also decide the fate of two Republican-backed statewide ballot measures that will shape how elections in the state are run and funded. Farther south, Arkansas and Mississippi voters will return to the polls to decide a handful of legislative seats that were forced to runoffs in primaries held in March. Delaware was originally scheduled to hold a Republican presidential primary on Tuesday, but it was canceled when former President Donald Trump became the only remaining candidate.

