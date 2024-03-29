As conflict worsens in eastern Congo, 2 armed groups pledge to respect civilians

GENEVA (AP) — Representatives of two armed groups in Congo signed solemn pledges this week to both their violence-wracked country and the wider world: We will do better to respect and protect civilians. The envoys made commitments that their forces will work to end sexual violence, food insecurity and conditions of famine and to ensure greater access to health care in parts of increasingly violent eastern Congo that they operate in and control. Africa’s second-largest country has seen a recent upsurge in insecurity in its mineral-rich east. More than 120 armed groups are fighting for land and power and, in some cases, protecting their communities.

