Chinese national arrested after driving onto Twentynine Palms Marine base

A Chinese national was arrested after driving onto the Marine base in Twentynine Palms and then ignoring orders to leave, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed to News Channel 3.

The arrest happened on March 27. According to CBP, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents were called out to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. Agents determined that the man was a Chinese national illegally present in the U.S.

Agents took the man into custody. He was transported to a nearby station for further processing.

"His purpose & intent behind his actions are still being investigated," wrote USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino on social media.

CBP Statement

"DHS continues to enforce United States immigration laws, expanding lawful pathways while strengthening enforcement consequences for those who cross our border unlawfully. Individuals and families without a legal basis to remain in the U.S. are subject to removal pursuant to Title 8 authorities and are subject to a minimum five-year bar on reapplying for admission and potential criminal prosecution if they subsequently re-enter without authorization. CBP is leveraging all available resources and partnerships to efficiently vet and process migrants consistent with law."

News Channel 3 has reached out to a spokesperson with the Marine Base, as well as the Department of Defense, for additional details.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.